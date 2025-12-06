Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Paxi Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much PAXI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Paxi Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.03001 in 2025. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.031510 in 2026. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of PAXI is $ 0.033086 with a 10.25% growth rate. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of PAXI is $ 0.034740 with a 15.76% growth rate. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAXI in 2029 is $ 0.036477 along with 21.55% growth rate. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAXI in 2030 is $ 0.038301 along with 27.63% growth rate. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.062388. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.101624. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.03001 0.00%

2026 $ 0.031510 5.00%

2027 $ 0.033086 10.25%

2028 $ 0.034740 15.76%

2029 $ 0.036477 21.55%

2030 $ 0.038301 27.63%

2031 $ 0.040216 34.01%

2032 $ 0.042227 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.044338 47.75%

2034 $ 0.046555 55.13%

2035 $ 0.048883 62.89%

2036 $ 0.051327 71.03%

2037 $ 0.053893 79.59%

2038 $ 0.056588 88.56%

2039 $ 0.059417 97.99%

2040 $ 0.062388 107.89% Show More Short Term Paxi Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.03001 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.030014 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.030038 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.030133 0.41% Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PAXI on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.03001 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PAXI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.030014 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for PAXI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.030038 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PAXI is $0.030133 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Paxi Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.03001$ 0.03001 $ 0.03001 Price Change (24H) -3.84% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 10.48K$ 10.48K $ 10.48K Volume (24H) -- The latest PAXI price is $ 0.03001. It has a 24-hour change of -3.84%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.48K. Furthermore, PAXI has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live PAXI Price

How to Buy Paxi Network (PAXI) Trying to buy PAXI? You can now purchase PAXI via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Paxi Network and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy PAXI Now

Paxi Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Paxi Network live price page, the current price of Paxi Network is 0.03001USD. The circulating supply of Paxi Network(PAXI) is 0.00 PAXI , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.04% $ -0.001409 $ 0.0325 $ 0.02807

7 Days -0.24% $ -0.009790 $ 0.0412 $ 0.02

30 Days 0.50% $ 0.010009 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Paxi Network has shown a price movement of $-0.001409 , reflecting a -0.04% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Paxi Network was trading at a high of $0.0412 and a low of $0.02 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.24% . This recent trend showcases PAXI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Paxi Network has experienced a 0.50% change, reflecting approximately $0.010009 to its value. This indicates that PAXI could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Paxi Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full PAXI Price History

How Does Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction Module Works? The Paxi Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PAXI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Paxi Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PAXI, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Paxi Network. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PAXI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PAXI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Paxi Network.

Why is PAXI Price Prediction Important?

PAXI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

