Paxi Network is a Layer 1, general-purpose decentralized blockchain designed for everyone.Built for speed, security, and scalability, it empowers individuals and communities to participate freely — anyone can become a validator and help secure the network.With native support for DeFi, DAOs, cross-chain interoperability, and dApps, Paxi makes blockchain simple, inclusive, and truly decentralized.Ultimately, Paxi aims to become a universal blockchain — hosting a vast ecosystem of dApps that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.