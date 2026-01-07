Paxi Network (PAXI) Tokenomics
Paxi Network is a Layer 1, general-purpose decentralized blockchain designed for everyone.Built for speed, security, and scalability, it empowers individuals and communities to participate freely — anyone can become a validator and help secure the network.With native support for DeFi, DAOs, cross-chain interoperability, and dApps, Paxi makes blockchain simple, inclusive, and truly decentralized.Ultimately, Paxi aims to become a universal blockchain — hosting a vast ecosystem of dApps that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.
Paxi Network (PAXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Paxi Network (PAXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PAXI's tokenomics, explore PAXI token's live price!
Paxi Network (PAXI) Price History
Analysing the price history of PAXI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
PAXI Price Prediction
Want to know where PAXI might be heading? Our PAXI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
