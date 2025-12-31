Paxi Network Price Today

The live Paxi Network (PAXI) price today is $ 0.03239, with a 5.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03239 per PAXI.

Paxi Network currently ranks #4691 by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PAXI. During the last 24 hours, PAXI traded between $ 0.03057 (low) and $ 0.03497 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08276238017145786, while the all-time low was $ 0.029485865210220626.

In short-term performance, PAXI moved +2.01% in the last hour and +12.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.05K.

Paxi Network (PAXI) Market Information

Rank No.4691 Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 6.05K$ 6.05K $ 6.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.50M$ 2.50M $ 2.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 77,181,749.44 77,181,749.44 77,181,749.44 Public Blockchain PAXI

