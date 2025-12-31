ExchangeDEX+
The live Paxi Network price today is 0.03239 USD.PAXI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PAXI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Paxi Network Logo

Paxi Network Price(PAXI)

1 PAXI to USD Live Price:

$0.03239
-5.15%1D
USD
Paxi Network (PAXI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:42 (UTC+8)

Paxi Network Price Today

The live Paxi Network (PAXI) price today is $ 0.03239, with a 5.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAXI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03239 per PAXI.

Paxi Network currently ranks #4691 by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PAXI. During the last 24 hours, PAXI traded between $ 0.03057 (low) and $ 0.03497 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08276238017145786, while the all-time low was $ 0.029485865210220626.

In short-term performance, PAXI moved +2.01% in the last hour and +12.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.05K.

Paxi Network (PAXI) Market Information

No.4691

--
----

$ 6.05K
$ 2.50M
--
----

--
----

77,181,749.44
PAXI

The current Market Cap of Paxi Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.05K. The circulating supply of PAXI is --, with a total supply of 77181749.44. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50M.

Paxi Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03057
24H Low
$ 0.03497
24H High

$ 0.03057
$ 0.03497
$ 0.08276238017145786
$ 0.029485865210220626
+2.01%

-5.14%

+12.11%

+12.11%

Paxi Network (PAXI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Paxi Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0017587-5.14%
30 Days$ -0.00464-12.54%
60 Days$ +0.01239+61.95%
90 Days$ +0.01239+61.95%
Paxi Network Price Change Today

Today, PAXI recorded a change of $ -0.0017587 (-5.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Paxi Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00464 (-12.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Paxi Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PAXI saw a change of $ +0.01239 (+61.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Paxi Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01239 (+61.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Paxi Network (PAXI)?

Check out the Paxi Network Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Paxi Network

AI-driven insights that analyse Paxi Network latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Paxi Network's prices?

PAXI Network price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Network adoption and user growth
4. Technology developments and platform updates
5. Partnership announcements and integrations
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Token supply dynamics and staking rewards
8. Competition from similar blockchain networks
9. Investor speculation and whale activity
10. General economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Paxi Network's price today?

People want to know PAXI Network price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and timing purchases or sales. Real-time pricing helps traders identify trends, assess volatility, and make informed financial choices about their PAXI holdings.

Price Prediction for Paxi Network

Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAXI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Paxi Network (PAXI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Paxi Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Paxi Network will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for PAXI price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Paxi Network Price Prediction.

About Paxi Network

Paxi Network (PAXI) is a Layer-1 blockchain designed to deliver fast, low-cost, and interoperable infrastructure for decentralized applications. Built with a focus on scalability and cross-chain connectivity, Paxi Network supports seamless asset transfers and enhanced liquidity flows across multiple blockchain ecosystems. Its native token, PAXI, powers the network by enabling transaction fees, staking, governance participation, and ecosystem incentives. With a fixed maximum supply of 77 million tokens, PAXI maintains a controlled token economy while supporting long-term network growth and community development.

How to buy & Invest Paxi Network in India

Ready to get started with Paxi Network? Buying PAXI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Paxi Network. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Paxi Network (PAXI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Paxi Network will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Paxi Network (PAXI) Guide

What can you do with Paxi Network

Owning Paxi Network allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Futures Trading

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Pre-Market

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Paxi Network (PAXI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Paxi Network (PAXI)

Paxi Network is a Layer 1, general-purpose decentralized blockchain designed for everyone.Built for speed, security, and scalability, it empowers individuals and communities to participate freely — anyone can become a validator and help secure the network.With native support for DeFi, DAOs, cross-chain interoperability, and dApps, Paxi makes blockchain simple, inclusive, and truly decentralized.Ultimately, Paxi aims to become a universal blockchain — hosting a vast ecosystem of dApps that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

Paxi Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Paxi Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Paxi Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Paxi Network

How much will 1 Paxi Network be worth in 2030?
If Paxi Network were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Paxi Network prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:42 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Paxi Network

PAXI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PAXI with leverage. Explore PAXI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Paxi Network (PAXI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Paxi Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PAXI/USDT
$0.03239
$0.03239
-5.14%
0.00% (USDT)

$0.00000

$6.9984

$2.474

$119.58

$0.03258

$6.9984

$0.0000000000000000002487

$2.474

$0.00001684

$0.0000000000000001851

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

