VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction (USD)

Get VeriFarm price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much VFARM could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of VeriFarm % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.029 $0.029 $0.029 0.00% USD Actual Prediction VeriFarm Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, VeriFarm could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.029 in 2026. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, VeriFarm could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.03045 in 2027. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, VFARM is projected to reach $ 0.031972 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, VFARM is projected to reach $ 0.033571 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of VFARM in 2030 is $ 0.035249, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of VeriFarm could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.057418. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of VeriFarm could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.093527. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.029 0.00%

2027 $ 0.03045 5.00%

2028 $ 0.031972 10.25%

2029 $ 0.033571 15.76%

2030 $ 0.035249 21.55%

2031 $ 0.037012 27.63%

2032 $ 0.038862 34.01%

2033 $ 0.040805 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.042846 47.75%

2035 $ 0.044988 55.13%

2036 $ 0.047237 62.89%

2037 $ 0.049599 71.03%

2038 $ 0.052079 79.59%

2039 $ 0.054683 88.56%

2040 $ 0.057418 97.99%

2050 $ 0.093527 222.51% Short Term VeriFarm Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.029 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.029003 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.029027 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.029119 0.41% VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for VFARM on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.029 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for VFARM, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.029003 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for VFARM, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.029027 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for VFARM is $0.029119 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current VeriFarm Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.029$ 0.029 $ 0.029 Price Change (24H) 0.00% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 52.09K$ 52.09K $ 52.09K Volume (24H) -- The latest VFARM price is $ 0.029. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.09K. Furthermore, VFARM has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

VeriFarm Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on VeriFarm live price page, the current price of VeriFarm is 0.029USD. The circulating supply of VeriFarm(VFARM) is 0.00 VFARM , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.031 $ 0.028

7 Days -0.06% $ -0.001999 $ 0.034 $ 0.025

VeriFarm Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on VeriFarm live price page, the current price of VeriFarm is 0.029USD. The circulating supply of VeriFarm(VFARM) is 0.00 VFARM , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.031 $ 0.028

7 Days -0.06% $ -0.001999 $ 0.034 $ 0.025

30 Days -0.83% $ -0.143 $ 0.185 $ 0.025 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, VeriFarm has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, VeriFarm was trading at a high of $0.034 and a low of $0.025 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.06% . This recent trend showcases VFARM's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, VeriFarm has experienced a -0.83% change, reflecting approximately $-0.143 to its value. This indicates that VFARM could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does VeriFarm (VFARM) Price Prediction Module Works? The VeriFarm Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of VFARM based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for VeriFarm over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of VFARM, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of VeriFarm. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of VFARM. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of VFARM to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of VeriFarm.

Why is VFARM Price Prediction Important?

VFARM Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is VFARM worth investing now? According to your predictions, VFARM will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of VFARM next month? According to the VeriFarm (VFARM) price prediction tool, the forecasted VFARM price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 VFARM cost in 2027? The current price of 1 VeriFarm (VFARM) is $0.029 . Based on the prediction model above, VFARM is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of VFARM in 2028? VeriFarm (VFARM) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per VFARM by 2028. What is the estimated price target of VFARM in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, VeriFarm (VFARM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of VFARM in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, VeriFarm (VFARM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the VFARM price prediction for 2040? VeriFarm (VFARM) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 VFARM by 2040.