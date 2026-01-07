VeriFarm (VFARM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VeriFarm (VFARM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VeriFarm (VFARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VeriFarm (VFARM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.00M $ 31.00M $ 31.00M All-Time High: $ 8.606 $ 8.606 $ 8.606 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.031 $ 0.031 $ 0.031 Learn more about VeriFarm (VFARM) price Buy VFARM Now!

VeriFarm (VFARM) Information The VeriFarm Blockchain & AI-based Agricultural Traceability System aims to revolutionize the agricultural industry by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and quality control through cutting-edge technologies. By leveraging Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart Contracts, the system provides an immutable record of agricultural products from farm to table. Official Website: https://verifarm.network/ Whitepaper: https://verifarm-1.gitbook.io/docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB1737f8932C245DAcc86dF588A7C2E480F9CE398

VeriFarm (VFARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VeriFarm (VFARM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VFARM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VFARM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VFARM's tokenomics, explore VFARM token's live price!

How to Buy VFARM Interested in adding VeriFarm (VFARM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VFARM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VFARM on MEXC now! VeriFarm (VFARM) Price History Analysing the price history of VFARM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VFARM Price History now! VFARM Price Prediction Want to know where VFARM might be heading? Our VFARM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VFARM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!