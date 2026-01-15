VeriFarm Price Today

The live VeriFarm (VFARM) price today is $ 0.029, with a 3.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFARM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.029 per VFARM.

VeriFarm currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VFARM. During the last 24 hours, VFARM traded between $ 0.026 (low) and $ 0.034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VFARM moved +3.57% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.73K.

VeriFarm (VFARM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 74.73K$ 74.73K $ 74.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.00M$ 29.00M $ 29.00M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of VeriFarm is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.73K. The circulating supply of VFARM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.00M.