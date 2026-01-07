Binance Life (币安人生) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Binance Life (币安人生), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Binance Life (币安人生) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Binance Life (币安人生), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 129.63M $ 129.63M $ 129.63M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 129.63M $ 129.63M $ 129.63M All-Time High: $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 All-Time Low: $ 0.000104447116201723 $ 0.000104447116201723 $ 0.000104447116201723 Current Price: $ 0.12963 $ 0.12963 $ 0.12963 Learn more about Binance Life (币安人生) price Buy 币安人生 Now!

Binance Life (币安人生) Information Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x924fa68a0FC644485b8df8AbfA0A41C2e7744444

Binance Life (币安人生) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Binance Life (币安人生) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 币安人生 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 币安人生 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 币安人生's tokenomics, explore 币安人生 token's live price!

