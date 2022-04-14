Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitcoin Cats (1CAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Information Bitcoin Cats is the GameFi platform for the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Through mapping the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks, Bitcoin Cats brings many new elements to the Bitcoin Assets, including but not limited to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi and many others. Official Website: https://www.bitcoincats.world/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x508e00d5cef397b02d260d035e5ee80775e4c821 Buy 1CAT Now!

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitcoin Cats (1CAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.16M $ 1.16M $ 1.16M All-Time High: $ 0.01688 $ 0.01688 $ 0.01688 All-Time Low: $ 0.000194261263790231 $ 0.000194261263790231 $ 0.000194261263790231 Current Price: $ 0.0002315 $ 0.0002315 $ 0.0002315 Learn more about Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) price

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1CAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1CAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1CAT's tokenomics, explore 1CAT token's live price!

How to Buy 1CAT Interested in adding Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 1CAT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy 1CAT on MEXC now!

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Price History Analysing the price history of 1CAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore 1CAT Price History now!

1CAT Price Prediction Want to know where 1CAT might be heading? Our 1CAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1CAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!