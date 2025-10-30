ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The live 4 price today is 0.06657 USD. Track real-time 4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 4 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live 4 price today is 0.06657 USD. Track real-time 4 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 4 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About 4

4 Price Info

What is 4

4 Tokenomics

4 Price Forecast

4 History

4 Buying Guide

4-to-Fiat Currency Converter

4 Spot

4 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

4 Logo

4 Price(4)

1 4 to USD Live Price:

$0.06642
$0.06642$0.06642
-30.62%1D
USD
4 (4) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:48:42 (UTC+8)

4 (4) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06476
$ 0.06476$ 0.06476
24H Low
$ 0.099
$ 0.099$ 0.099
24H High

$ 0.06476
$ 0.06476$ 0.06476

$ 0.099
$ 0.099$ 0.099

$ 0.3006185668115678
$ 0.3006185668115678$ 0.3006185668115678

$ 0.000099081384903154
$ 0.000099081384903154$ 0.000099081384903154

-9.75%

-30.62%

-45.44%

-45.44%

4 (4) real-time price is $ 0.06657. Over the past 24 hours, 4 traded between a low of $ 0.06476 and a high of $ 0.099, showing active market volatility. 4's all-time high price is $ 0.3006185668115678, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000099081384903154.

In terms of short-term performance, 4 has changed by -9.75% over the past hour, -30.62% over 24 hours, and -45.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

4 (4) Market Information

No.345

$ 66.57M
$ 66.57M$ 66.57M

$ 5.35M
$ 5.35M$ 5.35M

$ 66.57M
$ 66.57M$ 66.57M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of 4 is $ 66.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.35M. The circulating supply of 4 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.57M.

4 (4) Price History USD

Track the price changes of 4 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0293136-30.62%
30 Days$ -0.08423-55.86%
60 Days$ +0.05657+565.70%
90 Days$ +0.05657+565.70%
4 Price Change Today

Today, 4 recorded a change of $ -0.0293136 (-30.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

4 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.08423 (-55.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

4 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 4 saw a change of $ +0.05657 (+565.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

4 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05657 (+565.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of 4 (4)?

Check out the 4 Price History page now.

What is 4 (4)

A meme coin on four.meme

4 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 4 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 4 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 4 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 4 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

4 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 4 (4) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 4 (4) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 4.

Check the 4 price prediction now!

4 (4) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 4 (4) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 4 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 4 (4)

Looking for how to buy 4? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 4 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

4 to Local Currencies

1 4(4) to VND
1,751.78955
1 4(4) to AUD
A$0.1011864
1 4(4) to GBP
0.0505932
1 4(4) to EUR
0.0572502
1 4(4) to USD
$0.06657
1 4(4) to MYR
RM0.2789283
1 4(4) to TRY
2.7992685
1 4(4) to JPY
¥10.25178
1 4(4) to ARS
ARS$96.3381069
1 4(4) to RUB
5.39217
1 4(4) to INR
5.9074218
1 4(4) to IDR
Rp1,109.4995562
1 4(4) to PHP
3.9163131
1 4(4) to EGP
￡E.3.1467639
1 4(4) to BRL
R$0.359478
1 4(4) to CAD
C$0.093198
1 4(4) to BDT
8.174796
1 4(4) to NGN
96.6177009
1 4(4) to COP
$258.0226572
1 4(4) to ZAR
R.1.151661
1 4(4) to UAH
2.8032627
1 4(4) to TZS
T.Sh.164.3699841
1 4(4) to VES
Bs14.71197
1 4(4) to CLP
$62.77551
1 4(4) to PKR
Rs18.9438249
1 4(4) to KZT
35.4278883
1 4(4) to THB
฿2.1628593
1 4(4) to TWD
NT$2.0563473
1 4(4) to AED
د.إ0.2443119
1 4(4) to CHF
Fr0.053256
1 4(4) to HKD
HK$0.5172489
1 4(4) to AMD
֏25.5835167
1 4(4) to MAD
.د.م0.619101
1 4(4) to MXN
$1.2328764
1 4(4) to SAR
ريال0.2496375
1 4(4) to ETB
Br10.3063674
1 4(4) to KES
KSh8.6228121
1 4(4) to JOD
د.أ0.04719813
1 4(4) to PLN
0.2456433
1 4(4) to RON
лв0.2935737
1 4(4) to SEK
kr0.632415
1 4(4) to BGN
лв0.1125033
1 4(4) to HUF
Ft22.3688514
1 4(4) to CZK
1.4066241
1 4(4) to KWD
د.ك0.02043699
1 4(4) to ILS
0.2163525
1 4(4) to BOB
Bs0.4619958
1 4(4) to AZN
0.113169
1 4(4) to TJS
SM0.6157725
1 4(4) to GEL
0.1804047
1 4(4) to AOA
Kz60.6832149
1 4(4) to BHD
.د.ب0.02503032
1 4(4) to BMD
$0.06657
1 4(4) to DKK
kr0.4313736
1 4(4) to HNL
L1.7594451
1 4(4) to MUR
3.0582258
1 4(4) to NAD
$1.1596494
1 4(4) to NOK
kr0.6730227
1 4(4) to NZD
$0.1158318
1 4(4) to PAB
B/.0.06657
1 4(4) to PGK
K0.2815911
1 4(4) to QAR
ر.ق0.2436462
1 4(4) to RSD
дин.6.7741632
1 4(4) to UZS
soʻm802.0480083
1 4(4) to ALL
L5.6005341
1 4(4) to ANG
ƒ0.1191603
1 4(4) to AWG
ƒ0.1191603
1 4(4) to BBD
$0.13314
1 4(4) to BAM
KM0.1125033
1 4(4) to BIF
Fr196.31493
1 4(4) to BND
$0.086541
1 4(4) to BSD
$0.06657
1 4(4) to JMD
$10.7370753
1 4(4) to KHR
268.4268825
1 4(4) to KMF
Fr28.35882
1 4(4) to LAK
1,447.1738841
1 4(4) to LKR
රු20.363763
1 4(4) to MDL
L1.1323557
1 4(4) to MGA
Ar299.864565
1 4(4) to MOP
P0.5352228
1 4(4) to MVR
1.018521
1 4(4) to MWK
MK115.9755912
1 4(4) to MZN
MT4.253823
1 4(4) to NPR
रु9.4882221
1 4(4) to PYG
472.11444
1 4(4) to RWF
Fr97.12563
1 4(4) to SBD
$0.5478711
1 4(4) to SCR
0.9885645
1 4(4) to SRD
$2.562945
1 4(4) to SVC
$0.5851503
1 4(4) to SZL
L1.1596494
1 4(4) to TMT
m0.232995
1 4(4) to TND
د.ت0.19738005
1 4(4) to TTD
$0.452676
1 4(4) to UGX
Sh232.72872
1 4(4) to XAF
Fr37.87833
1 4(4) to XCD
$0.179739
1 4(4) to XOF
Fr37.87833
1 4(4) to XPF
Fr6.85671
1 4(4) to BWP
P0.8980293
1 4(4) to BZD
$0.1344714
1 4(4) to CVE
$6.3767403
1 4(4) to DJF
Fr11.84946
1 4(4) to DOP
$4.2984249
1 4(4) to DZD
د.ج8.6993676
1 4(4) to FJD
$0.1511139
1 4(4) to GNF
Fr578.82615
1 4(4) to GTQ
Q0.512589
1 4(4) to GYD
$13.9970082
1 4(4) to ISK
kr8.38782

4 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 4, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 4

How much is 4 (4) worth today?
The live 4 price in USD is 0.06657 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 4 to USD price?
The current price of 4 to USD is $ 0.06657. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 4?
The market cap for 4 is $ 66.57M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 4?
The circulating supply of 4 is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 4?
4 achieved an ATH price of 0.3006185668115678 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 4?
4 saw an ATL price of 0.000099081384903154 USD.
What is the trading volume of 4?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 4 is $ 5.35M USD.
Will 4 go higher this year?
4 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 4 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:48:42 (UTC+8)

4 (4) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

4-to-USD Calculator

Amount

4
4
USD
USD

1 4 = 0.06657 USD

Trade 4

4/USDT
$0.06642
$0.06642$0.06642
-30.34%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,268.33
$107,268.33$107,268.33

-2.58%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,704.90
$3,704.90$3,704.90

-3.85%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.93
$174.93$174.93

-4.81%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9749
$0.9749$0.9749

-22.74%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

0.00%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,704.90
$3,704.90$3,704.90

-3.85%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,268.33
$107,268.33$107,268.33

-2.58%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.93
$174.93$174.93

-4.81%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3896
$2.3896$2.3896

-4.41%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9749
$0.9749$0.9749

-22.74%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TeaFi Logo

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Logo

Kite AI

KITE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.06434
$0.06434$0.06434

+543.40%

NXT Protocol Logo

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0279
$0.0279$0.0279

-90.33%

Credia Layer Logo

Credia Layer

CRED

$0.05400
$0.05400$0.05400

-2.20%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.06434
$0.06434$0.06434

+543.40%

LuckyMeme Logo

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.000000001717
$0.000000001717$0.000000001717

+294.71%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000000346
$0.000000346$0.000000346

+188.33%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.0003899
$0.0003899$0.0003899

+94.95%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.104226
$0.104226$0.104226

+61.30%