OLAXBT (AIO) Information OlaXBT is a Web3 AI-powered market intelligence platform built on the BNB Smart Chain. The project leverages reinforcement learning (RL) and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) marketplace, enabling users to build their own agentic systems by combining trading modules, MCP toolkits, and agents for generating trading signals and analysis. The native token, AIO, supports transaction fees, vault staking, and governance. The platform features a no-code chatbot interface and a Langflow-alike agent builder, allowing users to create and customize AI agents for trading and asset management. The MCP marketplace facilitates agent trading and monetization. Official Website: https://olaxbt.xyz Whitepaper: https://olaxbt-docs.gitbook.io/olaxbt-doc Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA22159fACA8BF5c57A48888a2D4Ddafc88e4DDEB Buy AIO Now!

OLAXBT (AIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OLAXBT (AIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.95M $ 17.95M $ 17.95M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 230.25M $ 230.25M $ 230.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 77.96M $ 77.96M $ 77.96M All-Time High: $ 0.08579 $ 0.08579 $ 0.08579 All-Time Low: $ 0.04215223361578995 $ 0.04215223361578995 $ 0.04215223361578995 Current Price: $ 0.07796 $ 0.07796 $ 0.07796 Learn more about OLAXBT (AIO) price

OLAXBT (AIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OLAXBT (AIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIO's tokenomics, explore AIO token's live price!

