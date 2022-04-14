ALI (ALI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ALI (ALI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ALI (ALI) Information The AI Protocol utilizes the ALI Token (ALI) Utility Token. The ALI Utility Token is the native ERC-20 Utility Token of the AI Protocol and the decentralized applications built on it. The ALI Utility Token regulates, incentivizes, and rewards the various participants of the AI Protocol. Official Website: https://ALIagents.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.aiprotocol.info Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9wvorGtBJ8gyLorFTmwXWcymPoGVUBn6MRzHwFpCdCeC Buy ALI Now!

ALI (ALI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALI (ALI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.66M $ 69.66M $ 69.66M Total Supply: $ 9.87B $ 9.87B $ 9.87B Circulating Supply: $ 9.12B $ 9.12B $ 9.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.41M $ 75.41M $ 75.41M All-Time High: $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 All-Time Low: $ 0.003542584957855994 $ 0.003542584957855994 $ 0.003542584957855994 Current Price: $ 0.00764 $ 0.00764 $ 0.00764 Learn more about ALI (ALI) price

ALI (ALI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ALI (ALI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALI's tokenomics, explore ALI token's live price!

