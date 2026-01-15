Almanak Price Today

The live Almanak (ALMANAK) price today is $ 0.005885, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALMANAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005885 per ALMANAK.

Almanak currently ranks #3795 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ALMANAK. During the last 24 hours, ALMANAK traded between $ 0.005579 (low) and $ 0.006533 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.17490929269365108, while the all-time low was $ 0.005246582149637349.

In short-term performance, ALMANAK moved -0.07% in the last hour and +1.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.00K.

Almanak (ALMANAK) Market Information

Rank No.3795 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 75.00K$ 75.00K $ 75.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.89M$ 5.89M $ 5.89M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Almanak is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.00K. The circulating supply of ALMANAK is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.89M.