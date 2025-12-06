alon to Macedonian Denar Conversion Table
ALON to MKD Conversion Table
- 1 ALON0.10 MKD
- 2 ALON0.20 MKD
- 3 ALON0.30 MKD
- 4 ALON0.41 MKD
- 5 ALON0.51 MKD
- 6 ALON0.61 MKD
- 7 ALON0.71 MKD
- 8 ALON0.81 MKD
- 9 ALON0.91 MKD
- 10 ALON1.01 MKD
- 50 ALON5.07 MKD
- 100 ALON10.15 MKD
- 1,000 ALON101.48 MKD
- 5,000 ALON507.42 MKD
- 10,000 ALON1,014.84 MKD
The table above displays real-time alon to Macedonian Denar (ALON to MKD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALON to 10,000 ALON. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALON amounts using the latest MKD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALON to MKD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MKD to ALON Conversion Table
- 1 MKD9.853 ALON
- 2 MKD19.70 ALON
- 3 MKD29.56 ALON
- 4 MKD39.41 ALON
- 5 MKD49.26 ALON
- 6 MKD59.12 ALON
- 7 MKD68.97 ALON
- 8 MKD78.82 ALON
- 9 MKD88.68 ALON
- 10 MKD98.53 ALON
- 50 MKD492.6 ALON
- 100 MKD985.3 ALON
- 1,000 MKD9,853 ALON
- 5,000 MKD49,268 ALON
- 10,000 MKD98,537 ALON
The table above shows real-time Macedonian Denar to alon (MKD to ALON) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MKD to 10,000 MKD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much alon you can get at current rates based on commonly used MKD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
alon (ALON) is currently trading at ден 0.10 MKD , reflecting a -0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ден2.94M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ден101.70M MKD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated alon Price page.
52.80B MKD
Circulation Supply
2.94M
24-Hour Trading Volume
101.70M MKD
Market Cap
-0.31%
Price Change (1D)
ден 0.002152
24H High
ден 0.001854
24H Low
The ALON to MKD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track alon's fluctuations against MKD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current alon price.
ALON to MKD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALON = 0.10 MKD | 1 MKD = 9.853 ALON
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALON to MKD is 0.10 MKD.
Buying 5 ALON will cost 0.51 MKD and 10 ALON is valued at 1.01 MKD.
1 MKD can be traded for 9.853 ALON.
50 MKD can be converted to 492.6 ALON, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALON to MKD has changed by -4.18% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.31%, reaching a high of 0.11386551765423336 MKD and a low of 0.09809789485638878 MKD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALON was 0.15328457464884482 MKD, which represents a -33.71% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALON has changed by -0.19048134923570637 MKD, resulting in a -65.15% change in its value.
All About alon (ALON)
Now that you have calculated the price of alon (ALON), you can learn more about alon directly at MEXC. Learn about ALON past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy alon, trading pairs, and more.
ALON to MKD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, alon (ALON) has fluctuated between 0.09809789485638878 MKD and 0.11386551765423336 MKD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.09037281791516293 MKD to a high of 0.1242361688903996 MKD. You can view detailed ALON to MKD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0.52
|Low
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Average
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|ден 0
|Volatility
|+15.68%
|+31.84%
|+54.48%
|+183.87%
|Change
|+1.00%
|-4.47%
|-34.58%
|-63.82%
alon Price Forecast in MKD for 2026 and 2030
alon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALON to MKD forecasts for the coming years:
ALON Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, alon could reach approximately ден0.11 MKD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALON Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALON may rise to around ден0.13 MKD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our alon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALON Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALON/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALON Spot trading pairs, covering markets where alon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALON at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALON Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of alon futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy alon
Looking to add alon to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy alon › or Get started now ›
ALON and MKD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
alon (ALON) vs USD: Market Comparison
alon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001918
- 7-Day Change: -4.18%
- 30-Day Trend: -33.71%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALON, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MKD, the USD price of ALON remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALON Price] [ALON to USD]
Macedonian Denar (MKD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MKD/USD): 0.01889438665155418
- 7-Day Change: +0.53%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.53%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MKD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALON.
- A weaker MKD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALON securely with MKD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALON to MKD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between alon (ALON) and Macedonian Denar (MKD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALON, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALON to MKD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MKD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MKD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MKD's strength. When MKD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALON, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like alon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALON may rise, impacting its conversion to MKD.
Convert ALON to MKD Instantly
Use our real-time ALON to MKD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALON to MKD?
Enter the Amount of ALON
Start by entering how much ALON you want to convert into MKD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALON to MKD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALON to MKD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALON and MKD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALON to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALON with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALON to MKD exchange rate calculated?
The ALON to MKD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALON (often in USD or USDT), converted to MKD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALON to MKD rate change so frequently?
ALON to MKD rate changes so frequently because both alon and Macedonian Denar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALON to MKD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALON to MKD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALON to MKD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALON to MKD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALON to MKD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALON against MKD over time?
You can understand the ALON against MKD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALON to MKD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MKD, impacting the conversion rate even if ALON stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALON to MKD exchange rate?
alon halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALON to MKD rate.
Can I compare the ALON to MKD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALON to MKD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALON to MKD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the alon price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALON to MKD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MKD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALON to MKD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences alon and the Macedonian Denar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both alon and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALON to MKD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MKD into ALON of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALON to MKD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALON prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALON to MKD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALON to MKD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MKD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALON to MKD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
alon News and Market Updates
Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks
The post Pump.fun Livestream Tokens: Hype, Payouts, and Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September, several crypto KOLs revealed plans to launch and promote tokens through livestreaming on Pump.fun. This approach sometimes pushed market capitalizations of these tokens into the tens of millions of dollars, drawing strong attention from content creators. The trend highlights the model’s appeal and the questions surrounding its risks and potential. Pump.fun Livestreams Position Against Rumble, Twitch, and Kick Sponsored The core idea is simple: token creators use livestreams to interact directly with their communities, spark excitement, and drive token value. Pump.fun reintroduced its livestream feature in April after a pause. Within less than six months, the platform’s founder claimed it had already surpassed Rumble in the number of concurrent live streams. “[pump.fun livestreams] already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams. Currently inching at ~1% of Twitch’s market share and ~10% of Kick’s market share,” Alon, co-founder of pump.fun, stated. The statement came as Pump token hit an all-time high, with market capitalization reaching $3 billion and daily trading volume surpassing $1 billion. By comparing Pump.fun to major livestreaming platforms like Twitch, Rumble, and Kick, the co-founder signaled ambitions beyond the crypto sector, aiming to capture market share in traditional livestreaming. Observers have already noted the rapid growth of tokens promoted through Pump.fun livestreams. For example, a user linked to the LIVE token began streaming on the platform in November last year. At one point, the token’s market capitalization surged to $45 million. Sponsored “On Pump Fun, you can directly invest in creators you love or those with interesting ideas and stories. They profit off of trading fees without having to sell on your head,” investor Lefty explained. Pump.fun Pays Creators Over $2 Million Daily Recent data underscores the model’s growing appeal. Creators can launch tokens, stream live on the platform, and earn up…2025/09/15
Pump.fun’s PUMP revitalized by streaming success and record payouts
The post Pump.fun’s PUMP revitalized by streaming success and record payouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is riding a wave of renewed adoption, with its native PUMP token climbing to an all-time high. According to CryptoSlate’s data, PUMP surged to $0.0086 on Sept. 14, setting a fresh peak before retreating by nearly 3% to trade around $0.008 at press time. The latest move represents a sharp reversal for the asset, which had struggled for traction since its July debut and appeared to be losing ground to rival projects. However, Pump.fun has shifted momentum, leveraging product upgrades to regain market attention. Streaming growth A key driver of this rebound has been the relaunch of Pump.fun’s livestreaming feature. The platform, once criticized for unsafe broadcasts including instances of self-harm, paused the function last year. However, its reintroduction has triggered a surge in user activity, with livestreaming now contributing directly to engagement and platform revenue. Alon Cohen, Pump.fun’s co-founder, said the platform has already overtaken Rumble in average concurrent streams. He added that Pump.fun now controls roughly 1% of Twitch’s market share and 10% of Kick’s. Alon also signaled that the project no longer limits itself to crypto-native audiences but instead seeks a foothold in mainstream content streaming. He also outlined the several opportunities that streaming on the platform could provide users, by saying: “When you stream on pump fun you get INSTANT Creator Fees (100x+ of what you earn elsewhere). INSTANT viewership with a community that’s incentivized to support you. Free clipping on X (other socials soon). And 24/7 support from the team.” Despite ongoing criticism of its approach, Alon has brushed aside concerns, arguing that new entrants inevitably face scrutiny and that competitors will continue to emerge. He stated: “first they said that memecoin activity would never sustain then they said that no one would ever stream on pump fun now they’re saying…2025/09/15
Pump.fun Trading Volume Tops $1B as Memecoins Rally in September
The post Pump.fun Trading Volume Tops $1B as Memecoins Rally in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pumpfun recorded more than $1 billion in daily trading volume Monday as the sector extended its September rally. Data from decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter showed Pump.fun processed $942 million in transaction volume on Sunday before topping $1.02 billion on Monday. The surge came as the broader memecoin market cap spiked, climbing to $83 billion on Sunday and holding above $80 billion on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the memecoin sector’s overall market cap was $76 billion. The $83 billion figure marked a 30-day high for the sector and neared the $85 billion market cap it reached on July 23. Pump.fun volume data. Source: Jupiter Pump.fun’s DeFi metrics show a positive trajectory Data from the decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun’s total value locked (TVL), a key metric that measures the value of assets deposited in a protocol’s smart contracts, continued to rise. On Sunday, Pump.fun’s TVL reached a high of $334 million for the first time. Total value locked of the Pump.fun protocol. Source: DefiLlama DefiLlama data also showed that Pump.fun surpassed the perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days, ranking third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols, behind stablecoin projects Circle and Tether. Pump.fun’s growth comes as the platform continues to push its livestreaming product. On Monday, the protocol said it paid out $4 million in creator rewards. The protocol said most of the funds went to first-time creators. Source: Pump.fun Pump.fun creator Alon also recently claimed that the platform’s livestreaming feature “flipped” Rumble in the average number of concurrent livestreams. The Pump.fun co-founder said they were inching at 1% of Twitch’s market share and 10% of Kick’s market share. “We’re nibbling on their lunch,” Alon wrote. While the Pump.fun co-founder made bold claims, the data could not…2025/09/17
Institutions Must Stake Ether On Decentralized Infrastructure
The post Institutions Must Stake Ether On Decentralized Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Alon Muroch, founder of SSV Labs A green light for institutional staking alone will not signal a long-term future for Ethereum. As institutions enter the Web3 ecosystem, they need to recognize that ETH isn’t an asset that can be fit into existing TradFi molds; it’s the World Computer. Unless institutions can embrace Ethereum’s philosophy of decentralization, as well as its token, their core infrastructure and inherent proposition are doomed to fail. The dot-com bubble offers a cautionary tale for Ethereum adopters. It burst partly because institutions dove headfirst into the consumer internet’s lucrative market potential without sufficiently understanding the infrastructure beneath it. The gap between capital and comprehension bred dysfunction. Institutions should not repeat that mistake. As they move onchain, they should adopt a more balanced approach: accruing economic rewards while actively supporting network health and respecting the blockchain’s underlying ethos. Institutions need to stake ETH staking exemplifies this balance. In August 2025, the SEC declared that “most staking activities” were not securities, emphasizing that the yield from staked ETH was accrued through administrative acts to maintain the network. SEC guidelines and other important legislation were a landmark decision that opened the floodgates for institutional capital, and now over 10% of ETH is held in ETFs or strategic reserves. As institutions pile in, however, they must remember that while staking their ETH reserves is a potentially lucrative exercise, its primary function is to support the underlying infrastructure. Through staking, validators lock up ETH as collateral. If they validate transactions correctly, they earn rewards, but if they act maliciously or fail to perform their duties, their stake is penalized. This economic incentive, spread across thousands of independent validators, is what keeps the network secure and running smoothly. To ensure regulatory compliance and shore up the future value of their…2025/11/14
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.