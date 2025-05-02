Alpaca Finance Logo

Alpaca Finance Price(ALPACA)

USD

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Live Price Chart

$0.2514
$0.2514$0.2514
+7.06%(1D)

ALPACA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) today is 0.25 USD with a current market cap of $ 37.62M USD. ALPACA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alpaca Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.23M USD
- Alpaca Finance price change within the day is +7.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 150.46M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ALPACA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALPACA price information.

ALPACA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alpaca Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0165784+7.06%
30 Days$ +0.19722+373.66%
60 Days$ +0.14516+138.45%
90 Days$ +0.12486+99.77%
Alpaca Finance Price Change Today

Today, ALPACA recorded a change of $ +0.0165784 (+7.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alpaca Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.19722 (+373.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alpaca Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALPACA saw a change of $ +0.14516 (+138.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alpaca Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.12486 (+99.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALPACA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alpaca Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.21
$ 0.21$ 0.21

$ 0.44218
$ 0.44218$ 0.44218

$ 4.3685
$ 4.3685$ 4.3685

+0.12%

+7.06%

+55.16%

ALPACA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 37.62M
$ 37.62M$ 37.62M

$ 4.23M
$ 4.23M$ 4.23M

150.46M
150.46M 150.46M

What is Alpaca Finance (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance is the first leveraged yield farming protocol on Binance Smart Chain.

Alpaca Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alpaca Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALPACA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alpaca Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alpaca Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alpaca Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alpaca Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALPACA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alpaca Finance price prediction page.

Alpaca Finance Price History

Tracing ALPACA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALPACA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alpaca Finance price history page.

How to buy Alpaca Finance (ALPACA)

Looking for how to buy Alpaca Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alpaca Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ALPACA to Local Currencies

1 ALPACA to VND
6,578.75
1 ALPACA to AUD
A$0.3875
1 ALPACA to GBP
0.1875
1 ALPACA to EUR
0.22
1 ALPACA to USD
$0.25
1 ALPACA to MYR
RM1.0675
1 ALPACA to TRY
9.64
1 ALPACA to JPY
¥36.1725
1 ALPACA to RUB
20.685
1 ALPACA to INR
21.15
1 ALPACA to IDR
Rp4,098.36
1 ALPACA to KRW
350.63
1 ALPACA to PHP
13.905
1 ALPACA to EGP
￡E.12.6925
1 ALPACA to BRL
R$1.4125
1 ALPACA to CAD
C$0.3425
1 ALPACA to BDT
30.475
1 ALPACA to NGN
400.64
1 ALPACA to UAH
10.4
1 ALPACA to VES
Bs21.5
1 ALPACA to PKR
Rs70.48
1 ALPACA to KZT
128.665
1 ALPACA to THB
฿8.285
1 ALPACA to TWD
NT$7.7
1 ALPACA to AED
د.إ0.9175
1 ALPACA to CHF
Fr0.205
1 ALPACA to HKD
HK$1.9375
1 ALPACA to MAD
.د.م2.315
1 ALPACA to MXN
$4.91

Alpaca Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alpaca Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Alpaca Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alpaca Finance

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ALPACA
USD

1 ALPACA = 0.25 USD

Trade

ALPACAUSDT
$0.25
$0.25$0.25
-34.22%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee