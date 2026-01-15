Antix Price Today

The live Antix (ANTIX) price today is $ 0.00358, with a 2.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00358 per ANTIX.

Antix currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ANTIX. During the last 24 hours, ANTIX traded between $ 0.0035 (low) and $ 0.0037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ANTIX moved -1.38% in the last hour and -1.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.00K.

Antix (ANTIX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 93.00K$ 93.00K $ 93.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.58M$ 3.58M $ 3.58M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

