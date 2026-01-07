What is AT

APRO (AT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for APRO (AT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.06M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 250.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 160.25M All-Time High: $ 0.8956 All-Time Low: $ 0.07917937860759514 Current Price: $ 0.16025

APRO (AT) Information APRO is a decentralized oracle network tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing reliable, fast, and cost-effective data solutions. It aims to construct a secure and trustworthy computing platform by combining off-chain computing with on-chain verification. This approach extends data access and computing capabilities, offering customized computing logic services for decentralized application (DApp) businesses. Official Website: https://www.apro.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.apro.com/en/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0581CCdf2d9BcA21baEfF8b32b2551fd49CF70aa

APRO (AT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of APRO (AT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AT's tokenomics, explore AT token's live price!

How to Buy AT Interested in adding APRO (AT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. APRO (AT) Price History Analysing the price history of AT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. AT Price Prediction Want to know where AT might be heading? Our AT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

