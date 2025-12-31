APRO Price Today

The live APRO (AT) price today is $ 0.17916, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current AT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.17916 per AT.

APRO currently ranks #457 by market capitalisation at $ 44.79M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M AT. During the last 24 hours, AT traded between $ 0.16048 (low) and $ 0.19737 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.88010688164916, while the all-time low was $ 0.07917937860759514.

In short-term performance, AT moved -2.58% in the last hour and +77.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.72M.

APRO (AT) Market Information

Rank No.457 Market Cap $ 44.79M$ 44.79M $ 44.79M Volume (24H) $ 2.72M$ 2.72M $ 2.72M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.16M$ 179.16M $ 179.16M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.00% Public Blockchain BSC

