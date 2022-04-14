CoW Protocol (COW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CoW Protocol (COW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CoW Protocol (COW) Information CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed. Official Website: https://cow.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.cow.fi/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xDEf1CA1fb7FBcDC777520aa7f396b4E015F497aB

CoW Protocol (COW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CoW Protocol (COW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 172.79M $ 172.79M $ 172.79M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 498.38M $ 498.38M $ 498.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 346.70M $ 346.70M $ 346.70M All-Time High: $ 1.2294 $ 1.2294 $ 1.2294 All-Time Low: $ 0.04017878128090094 $ 0.04017878128090094 $ 0.04017878128090094 Current Price: $ 0.3467 $ 0.3467 $ 0.3467 Learn more about CoW Protocol (COW) price

CoW Protocol (COW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CoW Protocol (COW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COW's tokenomics, explore COW token's live price!

