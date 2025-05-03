What is CoW Protocol (COW)

CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CoW Protocol What is the price of CoW Protocol (COW) today? The live price of CoW Protocol (COW) is 0.28 USD . What is the market cap of CoW Protocol (COW)? The current market cap of CoW Protocol is $ 117.06M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COW by its real-time market price of 0.28 USD . What is the circulating supply of CoW Protocol (COW)? The current circulating supply of CoW Protocol (COW) is 418.08M USD . What was the highest price of CoW Protocol (COW)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of CoW Protocol (COW) is 1.2294 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CoW Protocol (COW)? The 24-hour trading volume of CoW Protocol (COW) is $ 636.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

