Ava AI (AVAAI) Live Price Chart

$0.07377
+0.62%(1D)

AVAAI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ava AI (AVAAI) today is 0.07377 USD with a current market cap of $ 73.77M USD. AVAAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ava AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 954.67K USD
- Ava AI price change within the day is +0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD

Get real-time price updates of the AVAAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AVAAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ava AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0004546+0.62%
30 Days$ +0.04979+207.63%
60 Days$ +0.01659+29.01%
90 Days$ +0.02374+47.45%
Ava AI Price Change Today

Today, AVAAI recorded a change of $ +0.0004546 (+0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ava AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04979 (+207.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ava AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVAAI saw a change of $ +0.01659 (+29.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ava AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02374 (+47.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AVAAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ava AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06063
$ 0.07582
$ 0.33758
+0.12%

+0.62%

+51.91%

AVAAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 73.77M
$ 954.67K
999.99M
What is Ava AI (AVAAI)

AVAAI is a meme coin.

AVAAI is a meme coin.

Ava AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVAAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ava AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ava AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ava AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ava AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Ava AI Price History

Tracing AVAAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ava AI price history page.

How to buy Ava AI (AVAAI)

You can easily purchase Ava AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AVAAI to Local Currencies

1 AVAAI to VND
1,941.25755
1 AVAAI to AUD
A$0.1136058
1 AVAAI to GBP
0.0553275
1 AVAAI to EUR
0.0649176
1 AVAAI to USD
$0.07377
1 AVAAI to MYR
RM0.3149979
1 AVAAI to TRY
2.8445712
1 AVAAI to JPY
¥10.6649289
1 AVAAI to RUB
6.1037298
1 AVAAI to INR
6.2372535
1 AVAAI to IDR
Rp1,209.3440688
1 AVAAI to KRW
103.3193112
1 AVAAI to PHP
4.1038251
1 AVAAI to EGP
￡E.3.7453029
1 AVAAI to BRL
R$0.4168005
1 AVAAI to CAD
C$0.1010649
1 AVAAI to BDT
8.992563
1 AVAAI to NGN
118.2208512
1 AVAAI to UAH
3.068832
1 AVAAI to VES
Bs6.34422
1 AVAAI to PKR
Rs20.7972384
1 AVAAI to KZT
37.9664682
1 AVAAI to THB
฿2.4425247
1 AVAAI to TWD
NT$2.2706406
1 AVAAI to AED
د.إ0.2707359
1 AVAAI to CHF
Fr0.0604914
1 AVAAI to HKD
HK$0.5717175
1 AVAAI to MAD
.د.م0.6831102
1 AVAAI to MXN
$1.4481051

Ava AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ava AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Ava AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ava AI

Disclaimer

