Baby Swap (BABYSWAP) Information BabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support. Official Website: https://home.babyswap.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.babyswap.finance/ Block Explorer: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0x53E562b9B7E5E94b81f10e96Ee70Ad06df3D2657 Buy BABYSWAP Now!

Market Cap: $ 190.30K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 620.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 306.50K
All-Time High: $ 4.5
All-Time Low: $ 0.000282555222021002
Current Price: $ 0.0003065

Baby Swap (BABYSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Swap (BABYSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BABYSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BABYSWAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BABYSWAP's tokenomics, explore BABYSWAP token's live price!

