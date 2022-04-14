Bad Idea AI (BAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bad Idea AI (BAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Information $BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence. Official Website: https://www.badidea.ai/ Whitepaper: https://bad-idea-ai.gitbook.io/bad-idea-ai-pitchdeck/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x32b86b99441480a7e5bd3a26c124ec2373e3f015 Buy BAD Now!

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bad Idea AI (BAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.28M $ 5.28M $ 5.28M Total Supply: $ 831.04T $ 831.04T $ 831.04T Circulating Supply: $ 618.73T $ 618.73T $ 618.73T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.10M $ 7.10M $ 7.10M All-Time High: $ 0.00000009894 $ 0.00000009894 $ 0.00000009894 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000065979197 $ 0.000000000065979197 $ 0.000000000065979197 Current Price: $ 0.00000000854 $ 0.00000000854 $ 0.00000000854 Learn more about Bad Idea AI (BAD) price

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bad Idea AI (BAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAD's tokenomics, explore BAD token's live price!

