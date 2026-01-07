Marina Protocol (BAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marina Protocol (BAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marina Protocol (BAY) Information A next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently. Official Website: https://marina-protocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.marina-protocol.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa7bef5abd9265ab97ee43d2fc4a56e0ba25aca25

Marina Protocol (BAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marina Protocol (BAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

