Marina Protocol Price Today

The live Marina Protocol (BAY) price today is $ 0.01836, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01836 per BAY.

Marina Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3.67M, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BAY. During the last 24 hours, BAY traded between $ 0.01806 (low) and $ 0.01862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BAY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -15.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.19K.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.67M$ 3.67M $ 3.67M Volume (24H) $ 54.19K$ 54.19K $ 54.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.36M$ 18.36M $ 18.36M Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.00% Public Blockchain BSC

