Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:

Allocation Recipient % of Supply Amount (BONK) Solana NFT Projects 21.0% 21,000,000,000,000 Early Contributors 21.0% 21,000,000,000,000 BONKDAO 15.8% 15,800,000,000,000 Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users 15.8% 15,800,000,000,000 Solana Artists & Collectors 10.5% 10,500,000,000,000 Initial Liquidity 5.3% 5,300,000,000,000 Solana Developers 5.3% 5,300,000,000,000 Marketing 5.3% 5,300,000,000,000

No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards. DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).

Incentive Mechanisms:

esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Locking

esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.

Unlocking

Allocation Recipient Unlock Type Granularity Start Date End Date Locking Period (days) Early Contributors Linear Daily 2023-01-01 2025-12-31 1,096

Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking

Allocation Recipient % of Supply Locking Mechanism Unlocking Period Solana NFT Projects 21.0% Not specified Not specified Early Contributors 21.0% 3-year linear vesting 2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31 BONKDAO 15.8% Not specified Not specified Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users 15.8% Not specified Not specified Solana Artists & Collectors 10.5% Not specified Not specified Initial Liquidity 5.3% Not specified Not specified Solana Developers 5.3% Not specified Not specified Marketing 5.3% Not specified Not specified

Additional Notes

No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.

The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security. No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.

Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation. Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.

In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.