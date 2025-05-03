What is Bonk (BONK)

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

Bonk Price Prediction

Bonk Price History

How to buy Bonk (BONK)

BONK to Local Currencies

Bonk Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bonk, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonk What is the price of Bonk (BONK) today? The live price of Bonk (BONK) is 0.00001612 USD . What is the market cap of Bonk (BONK)? The current market cap of Bonk is $ 1.27B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BONK by its real-time market price of 0.00001612 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bonk (BONK)? The current circulating supply of Bonk (BONK) is 78.99T USD . What was the highest price of Bonk (BONK)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Bonk (BONK) is 0.00005993 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bonk (BONK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bonk (BONK) is $ 5.27M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

