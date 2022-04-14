Burger Swap (BURGER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Burger Swap (BURGER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Burger Swap (BURGER) Information BurgerSwap is an AMM decentralized trading platform on the Binance Smart Chain, and liquidity providers can obtain BURGER token rewards. For project details, please visit the project official website mentioned above. Official Website: http://app.burgercities.org/ Whitepaper: https://burgerswap.gitbook.io/burgercities/ Block Explorer: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0xAe9269f27437f0fcBC232d39Ec814844a51d6b8f Buy BURGER Now!

Burger Swap (BURGER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 110.39K
Total Supply: $ 63.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 43.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 161.60K
All-Time High: $ 28.9196
All-Time Low: $ 0.002155003062250417
Current Price: $ 0.002565

Burger Swap (BURGER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained

Understanding the tokenomics of Burger Swap (BURGER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of BURGER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BURGER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

