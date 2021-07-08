Cobak Token (CBK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cobak Token (CBK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cobak Token (CBK) Information Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly. Official Website: https://cobak.co.kr/ Whitepaper: https://storage.cobak.co/custom_upload/1599808473023280_729b6827ea.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD85a6Ae55a7f33B0ee113C234d2EE308EdeAF7fD Buy CBK Now!

Cobak Token (CBK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cobak Token (CBK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.94M $ 55.94M $ 55.94M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 95.94M $ 95.94M $ 95.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.31M $ 58.31M $ 58.31M All-Time High: $ 6.872 $ 6.872 $ 6.872 All-Time Low: $ 0.3886256781622459 $ 0.3886256781622459 $ 0.3886256781622459 Current Price: $ 0.5831 $ 0.5831 $ 0.5831 Learn more about Cobak Token (CBK) price

Cobak Token (CBK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cobak Token (CBK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CBK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CBK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CBK's tokenomics, explore CBK token's live price!

How to Buy CBK

Cobak Token (CBK) Price History Analysing the price history of CBK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

CBK Price Prediction

