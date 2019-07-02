Chiliz (CHZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chiliz (CHZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chiliz (CHZ) Information Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG. Official Website: https://www.chiliz.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.chiliz.com/docs/CHZ_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://scan.chiliz.com/ Buy CHZ Now!

Market Cap: $ 377.64M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 9.76B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.94781
All-Time Low: $ 0.0040007649349
Current Price: $ 0.03869

Chiliz (CHZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chiliz (CHZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHZ's tokenomics, explore CHZ token's live price!

