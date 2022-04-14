Manchester City Fan (CITY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Manchester City Fan (CITY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Information $CITY is the name of the only official Manchester City F.C. Fan Token. Official Website: https://www.socios.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x6401b29f40a02578ae44241560625232a01b3f79 Buy CITY Now!

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Manchester City Fan (CITY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.72M $ 9.72M $ 9.72M Total Supply: $ 19.74M $ 19.74M $ 19.74M Circulating Supply: $ 10.29M $ 10.29M $ 10.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.65M $ 18.65M $ 18.65M All-Time High: $ 7.813 $ 7.813 $ 7.813 All-Time Low: $ 0.8026910991831949 $ 0.8026910991831949 $ 0.8026910991831949 Current Price: $ 0.9449 $ 0.9449 $ 0.9449 Learn more about Manchester City Fan (CITY) price

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Manchester City Fan (CITY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CITY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CITY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CITY's tokenomics, explore CITY token's live price!

How to Buy CITY Interested in adding Manchester City Fan (CITY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CITY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CITY on MEXC now!

Manchester City Fan (CITY) Price History Analysing the price history of CITY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CITY Price History now!

CITY Price Prediction Want to know where CITY might be heading? Our CITY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CITY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!