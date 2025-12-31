CKEC Price Today

The live CKEC (CKEC) price today is $ 0.1206, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1206 per CKEC.

CKEC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CKEC. During the last 24 hours, CKEC traded between $ 0.101 (low) and $ 0.1421 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CKEC moved 0.00% in the last hour and -37.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.98K.

CKEC (CKEC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 12.98K$ 12.98K $ 12.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.15M$ 30.15M $ 30.15M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 250,000,000 250,000,000 250,000,000 Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of CKEC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.98K. The circulating supply of CKEC is --, with a total supply of 250000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.15M.