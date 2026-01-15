CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is $ 203.41, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to USD conversion rate is $ 203.41 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8882 by market capitalisation at $ 6.73M, with a circulating supply of 33.09K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between $ 200.91 (low) and $ 205.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 210.53539965828614, while the all-time low was $ 170.55229919953078.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved -0.07% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.12K.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

Rank No.8882 Market Cap $ 6.73M$ 6.73M $ 6.73M Volume (24H) $ 28.12K$ 28.12K $ 28.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.73M$ 6.73M $ 6.73M Circulation Supply 33.09K 33.09K 33.09K Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 33,088.99951787 33,088.99951787 33,088.99951787 Public Blockchain BSC

