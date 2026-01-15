ExchangeDEX+
The live CMC 20 Index DTF price today is 203.41 USD.CMC20 market cap is 6,730,633.3919299367 USD. Track real-time CMC20 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 CMC20 to USD Live Price:

$203.41
-0.23%1D
USD
CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:21 (UTC+8)

CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is $ 203.41, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to USD conversion rate is $ 203.41 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8882 by market capitalisation at $ 6.73M, with a circulating supply of 33.09K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between $ 200.91 (low) and $ 205.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 210.53539965828614, while the all-time low was $ 170.55229919953078.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved -0.07% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.12K.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

No.8882

$ 6.73M
$ 28.12K
$ 6.73M
33.09K
--
33,088.99951787
BSC

The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is $ 6.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.12K. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 33.09K, with a total supply of 33088.99951787. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.73M.

CMC 20 Index DTF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 200.91
24H Low
$ 205.99
24H High

$ 200.91
$ 205.99
$ 210.53539965828614
$ 170.55229919953078
-0.07%

-0.22%

+7.05%

+7.05%

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price History USD

Track the price changes of CMC 20 Index DTF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4689-0.22%
30 Days$ +20.23+11.04%
60 Days$ +103.41+103.41%
90 Days$ +103.41+103.41%
CMC 20 Index DTF Price Change Today

Today, CMC20 recorded a change of $ -0.4689 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CMC 20 Index DTF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +20.23 (+11.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CMC 20 Index DTF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CMC20 saw a change of $ +103.41 (+103.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CMC 20 Index DTF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +103.41 (+103.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)?

Check out the CMC 20 Index DTF Price History page now.

AI Analysis for CMC 20 Index DTF

AI-driven insights that analyse CMC 20 Index DTF latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence CMC 20 Index DTF's prices?

The CMC20 Index DTF price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Performance of the top 20 cryptocurrencies included in the index
3. Trading volume and liquidity of constituent tokens
4. Regulatory news and policy changes
5. Institutional adoption and investment flows
6. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates
7. Technical analysis patterns and support/resistance levels

Why do people want to know CMC 20 Index DTF's price today?

People want to know CMC 20 Index DTF price today for investment decisions, portfolio tracking, market analysis, and trading opportunities. Real-time pricing helps assess market trends, volatility, and potential profits. Investors monitor daily fluctuations to time entries/exits optimally.

Price Prediction for CMC 20 Index DTF

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CMC20 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CMC 20 Index DTF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

How to buy & Invest CMC 20 Index DTF in India

Ready to get started with CMC 20 Index DTF? Buying CMC20 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy CMC 20 Index DTF. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Buying journey.

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and CMC 20 Index DTF will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with CMC 20 Index DTF

Owning CMC 20 Index DTF allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

What is CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)

The CoinMarketCap 20 Index DTF (CMC20) is a liquid index token powered by Reserve that tracks the CoinMarketCap 20 Index. The CMC20 Index is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the top 20 cryptocurrency projects by market capitalization, as ranked by CoinMarketCap. It excludes stablecoins (i.e. USDT), tokens that are pegged to other crypto assets (i.e. WBTC or stETH), and assets with limited investability (e.g. potential litigation risk, or limited circulating liquidity). The index represents the broader cryptocurrency market while providing insight into the performance of a diverse set of digital assets.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CMC 20 Index DTF

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 CMC20 = 203.41 USD