COCORO (COCORO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COCORO (COCORO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COCORO (COCORO) Information COCORO is a meme coin. Official Website: https://www.officialcocoro.com Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/0x937a1cfaf0a3d9f5dc4d0927f72ee5e3e5f82a00 Buy COCORO Now!

COCORO (COCORO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COCORO (COCORO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M Total Supply: $ 797.25M $ 797.25M $ 797.25M Circulating Supply: $ 797.25M $ 797.25M $ 797.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M All-Time High: $ 0.11787 $ 0.11787 $ 0.11787 All-Time Low: $ 0.00404362977335907 $ 0.00404362977335907 $ 0.00404362977335907 Current Price: $ 0.005291 $ 0.005291 $ 0.005291 Learn more about COCORO (COCORO) price

COCORO (COCORO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COCORO (COCORO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COCORO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COCORO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COCORO's tokenomics, explore COCORO token's live price!

How to Buy COCORO Interested in adding COCORO (COCORO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy COCORO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy COCORO on MEXC now!

COCORO (COCORO) Price History Analysing the price history of COCORO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore COCORO Price History now!

COCORO Price Prediction Want to know where COCORO might be heading? Our COCORO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See COCORO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!