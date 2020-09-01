Cypherium (CPH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cypherium (CPH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cypherium (CPH) Information CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated. Official Website: https://www.cypherium.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.cypherium.io/whitepaper/cypherium-whitepaper-2-0/ Block Explorer: https://cypherium.tryethernal.com/ Buy CPH Now!

Cypherium (CPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cypherium (CPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.87M $ 1.87M $ 1.87M Total Supply: $ 8.43B $ 8.43B $ 8.43B Circulating Supply: $ 382.95M $ 382.95M $ 382.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.19M $ 41.19M $ 41.19M All-Time High: $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.085 All-Time Low: $ 0.002529181439634382 $ 0.002529181439634382 $ 0.002529181439634382 Current Price: $ 0.004887 $ 0.004887 $ 0.004887 Learn more about Cypherium (CPH) price

Cypherium (CPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cypherium (CPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CPH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CPH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CPH's tokenomics, explore CPH token's live price!

