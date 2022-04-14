Dogechain (DC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dogechain (DC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dogechain (DC) Information Dogechain supercharges $Dogecoin to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $Dogecoin community. Unfortunately, $Dogecoin cannot support any of these applications (or any other dApps). Dogechain fixes this. WIth Dogechain, Dogecoin holders can do more than simply hodl and wait for Dogecoin to moon! Official Website: https://dogechain.dog/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x7B4328c127B85369D9f82ca0503B000D09CF9180 Buy DC Now!

Dogechain (DC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogechain (DC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M Total Supply: $ 200.00B $ 200.00B $ 200.00B Circulating Supply: $ 50.66B $ 50.66B $ 50.66B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.86M $ 7.86M $ 7.86M All-Time High: $ 0.00735 $ 0.00735 $ 0.00735 All-Time Low: $ 0.000038649472922635 $ 0.000038649472922635 $ 0.000038649472922635 Current Price: $ 0.0000393 $ 0.0000393 $ 0.0000393 Learn more about Dogechain (DC) price

Dogechain (DC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dogechain (DC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DC's tokenomics, explore DC token's live price!

How to Buy DC Interested in adding Dogechain (DC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DC on MEXC now!

Dogechain (DC) Price History Analysing the price history of DC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DC Price History now!

DC Price Prediction Want to know where DC might be heading? Our DC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!