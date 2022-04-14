dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dKargo (DKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dKargo (DKA) Information dKargo platform issues DKA tokens for participants’ interaction on the platform. DKA tokens are cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. They can be traded through exchanges and converted into fiat money. Official Website: https://dkargo.io/en Whitepaper: https://docs.dkargo.io/v2.0-eng Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5dc60C4D5e75D22588FA17fFEB90A63E535efCE0 Buy DKA Now!

dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dKargo (DKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.75M $ 74.75M $ 74.75M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.75M $ 74.75M $ 74.75M All-Time High: $ 0.0759 $ 0.0759 $ 0.0759 All-Time Low: $ 0.014004343218990514 $ 0.014004343218990514 $ 0.014004343218990514 Current Price: $ 0.01495 $ 0.01495 $ 0.01495 Learn more about dKargo (DKA) price

dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dKargo (DKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DKA's tokenomics, explore DKA token's live price!

How to Buy DKA Interested in adding dKargo (DKA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DKA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DKA on MEXC now!

dKargo (DKA) Price History Analysing the price history of DKA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DKA Price History now!

DKA Price Prediction Want to know where DKA might be heading? Our DKA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DKA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!