Market Cap: $ 13.10M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 7.55M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.73B
All-Time High: $ 5.886
All-Time Low: $ 1.812032517420328
Current Price: $ 1.7349

EDENA (EDENA) Information EDENA operates government-approved Security Token Offering (STO) exchanges across ASEAN and MENA regions, tokenizing real-world assets including carbon credits and real estate. With partnerships in Indonesia and Egypt, we're building infrastructure for trillion-dollar asset tokenization markets. Official Website: https://edenatoken.com Whitepaper: https://edenatoken.github.io/edena-whitepaper/EDENA_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x618e80a3F00a3907CC021187e9beb73AE4D658A6

EDENA (EDENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EDENA (EDENA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDENA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDENA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDENA's tokenomics, explore EDENA token's live price!

