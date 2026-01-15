EDENA Price Today

The live EDENA (EDENA) price today is $ 1.7203, with a 3.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDENA to USD conversion rate is $ 1.7203 per EDENA.

EDENA currently ranks #915 by market capitalisation at $ 12.99M, with a circulating supply of 7.55M EDENA. During the last 24 hours, EDENA traded between $ 1.717 (low) and $ 1.8098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.001514614497738, while the all-time low was $ 1.7809586417233862.

In short-term performance, EDENA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 96.88K.

EDENA (EDENA) Market Information

Rank No.915 Market Cap $ 12.99M$ 12.99M $ 12.99M Volume (24H) $ 96.88K$ 96.88K $ 96.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.72B$ 1.72B $ 1.72B Circulation Supply 7.55M 7.55M 7.55M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.75% Public Blockchain ETH

