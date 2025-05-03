Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Edge Price(EDGE)
The current price of Edge (EDGE) today is 0.06136 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. EDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.56K USD
- Edge price change within the day is +1.92%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the EDGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDGE price information.
Track the price changes of Edge for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0011565
|+1.92%
|30 Days
|$ +0.02136
|+53.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.02136
|+53.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02136
|+53.40%
Today, EDGE recorded a change of $ +0.0011565 (+1.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.Edge 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02136 (+53.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.Edge 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, EDGE saw a change of $ +0.02136 (+53.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Edge 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02136 (+53.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Edge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.27%
+1.92%
-3.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.
Edge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Edge investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check EDGE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Edge on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Edge buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Edge, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EDGE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Edge price prediction page.
Tracing EDGE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EDGE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Edge price history page.
Looking for how to buy Edge? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Edge on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 EDGE to VND
₫1,614.6884
|1 EDGE to AUD
A$0.095108
|1 EDGE to GBP
￡0.04602
|1 EDGE to EUR
€0.0539968
|1 EDGE to USD
$0.06136
|1 EDGE to MYR
RM0.2620072
|1 EDGE to TRY
₺2.3666552
|1 EDGE to JPY
¥8.891064
|1 EDGE to RUB
₽5.0769264
|1 EDGE to INR
₹5.1928968
|1 EDGE to IDR
Rp1,005.9014784
|1 EDGE to KRW
₩85.9383616
|1 EDGE to PHP
₱3.4152976
|1 EDGE to EGP
￡E.3.1146336
|1 EDGE to BRL
R$0.346684
|1 EDGE to CAD
C$0.0846768
|1 EDGE to BDT
৳7.479784
|1 EDGE to NGN
₦98.3330816
|1 EDGE to UAH
₴2.552576
|1 EDGE to VES
Bs5.27696
|1 EDGE to PKR
Rs17.2986112
|1 EDGE to KZT
₸31.5795376
|1 EDGE to THB
฿2.031016
|1 EDGE to TWD
NT$1.8843656
|1 EDGE to AED
د.إ0.2251912
|1 EDGE to CHF
Fr0.0503152
|1 EDGE to HKD
HK$0.47554
|1 EDGE to MAD
.د.م0.5681936
|1 EDGE to MXN
$1.2014288
For a more in-depth understanding of Edge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee