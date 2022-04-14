The Epiko (EPIKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Epiko (EPIKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Epiko (EPIKO) Information
Epiko - GameFi Platform on Blockchain Powering the Next Generation of Web 3.0 Gaming Ecosystem. They aim to bring high-quality, fun experiences to the blockchain and to help gather mainstream crypto adoption. Players fully own their own assets and can actively participate in the game ecosystem.
Official Website: https://epiko.io
Whitepaper: https://docs.epiko.io/
Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/6ep1sNB9UWni3nBZUX84USsRBhKRzMAxEmcia479cWTh

The Epiko (EPIKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 130.44K
Total Supply: $ 300.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 174.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 224.22K
All-Time High: $ 0.0344884
All-Time Low: $ 0.000256123717200183
Current Price: $ 0.0007474

The Epiko (EPIKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Epiko (EPIKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of EPIKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPIKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

