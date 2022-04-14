Equilibria Finance (EQB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Equilibria Finance (EQB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Equilibria Finance (EQB) Information Equilibria is the first yield booster of Pendle. It is designed and innovated for Pendle. Equilibria is also a genesis member of NGAD. Official Website: https://equilibria.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.equilibria.fi Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xfE80D611c6403f70e5B1b9B722D2B3510B740B2B

Equilibria Finance (EQB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Equilibria Finance (EQB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.79M $ 15.79M $ 15.79M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 33.85M $ 33.85M $ 33.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.66M $ 46.66M $ 46.66M All-Time High: $ 2.4854 $ 2.4854 $ 2.4854 All-Time Low: $ 0.010829351961722994 $ 0.010829351961722994 $ 0.010829351961722994 Current Price: $ 0.4666 $ 0.4666 $ 0.4666 Learn more about Equilibria Finance (EQB) price

Equilibria Finance (EQB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Equilibria Finance (EQB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EQB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EQB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EQB's tokenomics, explore EQB token's live price!

