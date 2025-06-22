Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
FartCat Price(FARTCAT)
The current price of FartCat (FARTCAT) today is 0.001344 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. FARTCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FartCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.11K USD
- FartCat price change within the day is -1.61%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the FARTCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FARTCAT price information.
Track the price changes of FartCat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002199
|-1.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.001656
|-55.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001656
|-55.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001656
|-55.20%
Today, FARTCAT recorded a change of $ -0.00002199 (-1.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.FartCat 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001656 (-55.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.FartCat 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FARTCAT saw a change of $ -0.001656 (-55.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FartCat 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001656 (-55.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FartCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.99%
-1.60%
-55.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fartcoin's cat-themed narrative。
FartCat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FartCat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check FARTCAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FartCat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FartCat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FartCat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FARTCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FartCat price prediction page.
Tracing FARTCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FARTCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FartCat price history page.
Understanding the tokenomics of FartCat (FARTCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FARTCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy FartCat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FartCat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 FARTCAT to VND
₫35.36736
|1 FARTCAT to AUD
A$0.00206976
|1 FARTCAT to GBP
￡0.00099456
|1 FARTCAT to EUR
€0.00115584
|1 FARTCAT to USD
$0.001344
|1 FARTCAT to MYR
RM0.005712
|1 FARTCAT to TRY
₺0.05331648
|1 FARTCAT to JPY
¥0.19637184
|1 FARTCAT to RUB
₽0.10538304
|1 FARTCAT to INR
₹0.1163904
|1 FARTCAT to IDR
Rp22.03278336
|1 FARTCAT to KRW
₩1.84614528
|1 FARTCAT to PHP
₱0.0768768
|1 FARTCAT to EGP
￡E.0.06801984
|1 FARTCAT to BRL
R$0.00740544
|1 FARTCAT to CAD
C$0.00184128
|1 FARTCAT to BDT
৳0.16445184
|1 FARTCAT to NGN
₦2.08371072
|1 FARTCAT to UAH
₴0.05605824
|1 FARTCAT to VES
Bs0.137088
|1 FARTCAT to PKR
Rs0.38158848
|1 FARTCAT to KZT
₸0.70254912
|1 FARTCAT to THB
฿0.04404288
|1 FARTCAT to TWD
NT$0.03975552
|1 FARTCAT to AED
د.إ0.00493248
|1 FARTCAT to CHF
Fr0.00108864
|1 FARTCAT to HKD
HK$0.0105504
|1 FARTCAT to MAD
.د.م0.01227072
|1 FARTCAT to MXN
$0.02576448
For a more in-depth understanding of FartCat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 FARTCAT = 0.001344 USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee