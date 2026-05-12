Financie Token to Azerbaijani Manat Conversion Table
FNCT to AZN Conversion Table
AZN to FNCT Conversion Table
- 1 FNCT0.00054467 AZN
- 5 FNCT0.00272336 AZN
- 10 FNCT0.00544672 AZN
- 50 FNCT0.027234 AZN
- 100 FNCT0.054467 AZN
- 1,000 FNCT0.544672 AZN
- 5,000 FNCT2.72 AZN
- 10,000 FNCT5.45 AZN
- 1 AZN1,835 FNCT
- 5 AZN9,179 FNCT
- 10 AZN18,359 FNCT
- 50 AZN91,798 FNCT
- 100 AZN183,596 FNCT
- 1,000 AZN1,835,967 FNCT
- 5,000 AZN9,179,839 FNCT
- 10,000 AZN18,359,679 FNCT
Financie Token (FNCT) is currently trading at ₼ 0.00054467 AZN , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₼44.57K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₼2.05M AZN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Financie Token Price page.
6.41B AZN
Circulation Supply
44.57K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.05M AZN
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
₼ 0.000332
24H High
₼ 0.0003192
24H Low
The FNCT to AZN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Financie Token's fluctuations against AZN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Financie Token price.
FNCT to AZN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FNCT = 0.00054467 AZN | 1 AZN = 1,835 FNCT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FNCT to AZN is 0.00054467 AZN.
Buying 5 FNCT will cost 0.00272336 AZN and 10 FNCT is valued at 0.00544672 AZN.
1 AZN can be traded for 1,835 FNCT.
50 AZN can be converted to 91,798 FNCT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FNCT to AZN has changed by -4.58% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0.00056457 AZN and a low of 0.0005428 AZN.
One month ago, the value of 1 FNCT was 0.00058123 AZN, which represents a -6.30% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FNCT has changed by -0.00032191 AZN, resulting in a -37.15% change in its value.
FNCT to AZN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Financie Token (FNCT) has fluctuated between 0.0005428 AZN and 0.00056457 AZN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0005428 AZN to a high of 0.00058123 AZN. You can view detailed FNCT to AZN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|Low
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|Average
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|₼ 0
|Volatility
|+3.89%
|+6.73%
|+26.20%
|+45.93%
|Change
|-2.34%
|-4.43%
|-5.78%
|-36.23%
Financie Token Price Forecast in AZN for 2027 and 2030
Financie Token’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FNCT to AZN forecasts for the coming years:
FNCT Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Financie Token could reach approximately ₼0.00057191, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FNCT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FNCT may rise to around ₼0.00066205 AZN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Financie Token Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Financie Token Overview
Azerbaijani Manat Overview
FNCT to AZN Market Statistics
20,000,000,000
ETH
Current FNCT to AZN Exchange Rate
The live Financie Token (FNCT) price today is ₼ 0.00054467182108306566435, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FNCT to AZN conversion rate is ₼ 0.00054467182108306566435 per FNCT.
Discover More Financie Token on MEXC
The Azerbaijani Manat is the official currency of Azerbaijan, a country located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. The currency is issued and managed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, which plays a pivotal role in the country's monetary policy. Its symbol is ₼, and its ISO code is AZN.
The Manat is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as qəpik. The currency is used in all economic activities in the country, from the purchase of goods and services to the payment of taxes and government fees. It is also the medium of exchange in the financial sector, and it's used for pricing assets, settling debts, and measuring the value of businesses and investments.
The Manat's value against other currencies is determined by the foreign exchange market, and it can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiment. It's worth noting that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has the ability to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the Manat's value if necessary.
In Azerbaijan's everyday economic life, the Manat is used in both physical and digital forms. Physical banknotes and coins are commonly used for small to medium-sized transactions, while digital or electronic Manats are typically used for larger transactions and online payments. The country's financial system is well-developed, and it supports a wide range of payment methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, mobile payments, and digital wallets.
Overall, the Azerbaijani Manat plays a crucial role in Azerbaijan's economy. It facilitates the smooth functioning of the country's economic activities and serves as a store of value for its citizens. It's an important component of Azerbaijan's monetary system, and its value and stability are closely monitored by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
FNCT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
FNCT/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FNCT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Financie Token is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FNCT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FNCT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Financie Token futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Financie Token with AZN in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit AZN
Fund your account with AZN using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Financie Token
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Financie Token, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited AZN.
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FNCT and AZN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Financie Token (FNCT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Financie Token Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0003203
- 7-Day Change: -4.58%
- 30-Day Trend: -6.30%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FNCT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to AZN, the USD price of FNCT remains the primary market benchmark.
[FNCT Price] [FNCT to USD]
Azerbaijani Manat (AZN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (AZN/USD): 0.5883135052071629
- 7-Day Change: +0.05%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.05%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger AZN means you will pay less to get the same amount of FNCT.
- A weaker AZN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FNCT securely with AZN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FNCT to AZN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Financie Token (FNCT) and Azerbaijani Manat (AZN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FNCT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FNCT to AZN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and AZN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. AZN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence AZN's strength. When AZN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FNCT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Financie Token, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FNCT may rise, impacting its conversion to AZN.
Convert FNCT to AZN Instantly
Use our real-time FNCT to AZN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FNCT to AZN exchange rate calculated in India?
The FNCT to AZN exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FNCT (often in AZN), converted to AZN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FNCT to AZN exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The FNCT to AZN rate changes frequently because both FNCT and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FNCT to AZN in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the FNCT to AZN rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the FNCT to AZN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert FNCT to AZN, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my FNCT to AZN conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of FNCT against AZN over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the FNCT to AZN rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken AZN, influencing the conversion rate even if FNCT remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FNCT to AZN exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FNCT to AZN rate.
Can I compare the FNCT to AZN rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the FNCT to AZN rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FNCT to AZN rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the FNCT price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the FNCT to AZN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target FNCT to AZN price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences FNCT and AZN in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FNCT and AZN.
What's the difference between converting FNCT to AZN and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FNCT and AZN. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is FNCT to AZN a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track FNCT prices in AZN or stablecoins. FNCT to AZN is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the FNCT to AZN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. AZN may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FNCT to AZN rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Financie Token News and Market Updates
Explore More About Financie Token
Financie Token Price
Learn more about Financie Token (FNCT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Financie Token Price Prediction
Explore FNCT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Financie Token may be headed.
How to Buy Financie Token
Want to buy Financie Token? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
FNCT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade FNCT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
FNCT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on FNCT with leverage. Explore FNCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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