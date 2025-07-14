More About FRAG

Fragmetric Logo

Fragmetric Price(FRAG)

Fragmetric (FRAG) Live Price Chart

$0.05573
$0.05573$0.05573
-3.64%1D
USD

FRAG Live Price Data & Information

Fragmetric (FRAG) is currently trading at 0.0557 USD with a market cap of -- USD. FRAG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fragmetric Key Market Performance:

$ 1.64M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.64%
Fragmetric 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FRAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FRAG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fragmetric for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0021052-3.64%
30 Days$ +0.0357+178.50%
60 Days$ +0.0357+178.50%
90 Days$ +0.0357+178.50%
Fragmetric Price Change Today

Today, FRAG recorded a change of $ -0.0021052 (-3.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fragmetric 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0357 (+178.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fragmetric 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRAG saw a change of $ +0.0357 (+178.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fragmetric 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0357 (+178.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FRAG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fragmetric: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0556
$ 0.0556$ 0.0556

$ 0.06359
$ 0.06359$ 0.06359

$ 0.1889
$ 0.1889$ 0.1889

-3.10%

-3.64%

-6.67%

FRAG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 1.64M
$ 1.64M$ 1.64M

--
----

What is Fragmetric (FRAG)

Fragmetric is solving restaking's challenges by standardizing staking, optimizing AVS reward distribution, and expanding yield-bearing opportunities for multiple assets.

Fragmetric is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FRAG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fragmetric on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fragmetric buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fragmetric Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fragmetric, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRAG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fragmetric price prediction page.

Fragmetric Price History

Tracing FRAG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRAG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fragmetric price history page.

Fragmetric (FRAG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fragmetric (FRAG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRAG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fragmetric (FRAG)

Looking for how to buy Fragmetric? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fragmetric on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FRAG to Local Currencies

1 FRAG to VND
1,465.7455
1 FRAG to AUD
A$0.084664
1 FRAG to GBP
0.041218
1 FRAG to EUR
0.047345
1 FRAG to USD
$0.0557
1 FRAG to MYR
RM0.236725
1 FRAG to TRY
2.237469
1 FRAG to JPY
¥8.1879
1 FRAG to RUB
4.35017
1 FRAG to INR
4.789643
1 FRAG to IDR
Rp913.114608
1 FRAG to KRW
77.039784
1 FRAG to PHP
3.156519
1 FRAG to EGP
￡E.2.754922
1 FRAG to BRL
R$0.310249
1 FRAG to CAD
C$0.076309
1 FRAG to BDT
6.7397
1 FRAG to NGN
85.168085
1 FRAG to UAH
2.329374
1 FRAG to VES
Bs6.3498
1 FRAG to CLP
$53.9176
1 FRAG to PKR
Rs15.841637
1 FRAG to KZT
29.223005
1 FRAG to THB
฿1.809693
1 FRAG to TWD
NT$1.635352
1 FRAG to AED
د.إ0.204419
1 FRAG to CHF
Fr0.044003
1 FRAG to HKD
HK$0.436688
1 FRAG to MAD
.د.م0.5013
1 FRAG to MXN
$1.043261
1 FRAG to PLN
0.202748
1 FRAG to RON
лв0.242295
1 FRAG to SEK
kr0.535277
1 FRAG to BGN
лв0.093019
1 FRAG to HUF
Ft19.107885
1 FRAG to CZK
1.178612
1 FRAG to KWD
د.ك0.0169885
1 FRAG to ILS
0.186595

For a more in-depth understanding of Fragmetric, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fragmetric Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fragmetric

