FUN Price Today

The live FUN (FUNSOL) price today is $ 0.000297, with a 6.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000297 per FUNSOL.

FUN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FUNSOL. During the last 24 hours, FUNSOL traded between $ 0.0002648 (low) and $ 0.0003029 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FUNSOL moved +0.88% in the last hour and -11.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.84K.

FUN (FUNSOL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.84K$ 55.84K $ 55.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

