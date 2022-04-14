Gari Token (GARI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gari Token (GARI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gari Token (GARI) Information GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth. Official Website: https://www.gari.network/ Whitepaper: https://media.chingari.io/apipublic/uploads/GARI%20WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CKaKtYvz6dKPyMvYq9Rh3UBrnNqYZAyd7iF4hJtjUvks Buy GARI Now!

Gari Token (GARI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gari Token (GARI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.15M Total Supply: $ 979.44M Circulating Supply: $ 561.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.00M All-Time High: $ 1.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.001662954237778263 Current Price: $ 0.002042

Gari Token (GARI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gari Token (GARI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GARI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GARI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GARI's tokenomics, explore GARI token's live price!

