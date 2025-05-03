What is Gari Token (GARI)

GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gari Token What is the price of Gari Token (GARI) today? The live price of Gari Token (GARI) is 0.002506 USD . What is the market cap of Gari Token (GARI)? The current market cap of Gari Token is $ 1.41M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GARI by its real-time market price of 0.002506 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gari Token (GARI)? The current circulating supply of Gari Token (GARI) is 561.54M USD . What was the highest price of Gari Token (GARI)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Gari Token (GARI) is 1.6 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gari Token (GARI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gari Token (GARI) is $ 12.17K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

