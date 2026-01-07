GOLD BNB (GBNB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GOLD BNB (GBNB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 420,690.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.58K
All-Time High: $ 0.0000000000007
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000000000001211
Current Price: $ 0.0000000000000394

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Information GOLD BNB is a community-driven digital asset forged with the spirit of strength, value, and long-term growth . Inspired by the power of gold and the energy of innovation, it brings together a global community seeking stability while exploring limitless possibilities. Official Website: https://goldbnb.club/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0da9446a96B69c3f66000f7DA3768ebbB55FacF5

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GOLD BNB (GBNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBNB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GBNB's tokenomics, explore GBNB token's live price!

How to Buy GBNB
Interested in adding GOLD BNB (GBNB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GBNB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Price History
Analysing the price history of GBNB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

