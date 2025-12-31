GOLD BNB Price Today

The live GOLD BNB (GBNB) price today is $ 0.0000000000000559, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBNB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000000000559 per GBNB.

GOLD BNB currently ranks #5576 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GBNB. During the last 24 hours, GBNB traded between $ 0.0000000000000323 (low) and $ 0.0000000000000559 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000000000003975821, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000000001211.

In short-term performance, GBNB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +86.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.57.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Market Information

Rank No.5576 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 166.57$ 166.57 $ 166.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.52K$ 23.52K $ 23.52K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of GOLD BNB is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.57. The circulating supply of GBNB is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.52K.