General Electric Price Today

The live General Electric (GEON) price today is $ 323.54, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEON to USD conversion rate is $ 323.54 per GEON.

General Electric currently ranks #1891 by market capitalisation at $ 1.48M, with a circulating supply of 4.59K GEON. During the last 24 hours, GEON traded between $ 316.95 (low) and $ 324.84 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 330.4865214280619, while the all-time low was $ 273.5659861549362.

In short-term performance, GEON moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.07M.

General Electric (GEON) Market Information

Rank No.1891 Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Volume (24H) $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 4.59K 4.59K 4.59K Total Supply 4,585.84595442 4,585.84595442 4,585.84595442 Public Blockchain ETH

